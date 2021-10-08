A man was shot dead by the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday night after the driver of his car failed to stop the vehicle at a checkpoint, PTI reported.

CRPF personnel had directed the driver to stop at a checkpoint on Monghal bridge in Anantnag district around 9.35 pm. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter that the CRPF personnel fired in self-defence as the car did not stop and instead sped towards the checkpoint.

The police added that the vehicle did not have a numberplate. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot.

The deceased person has been identified as Yasir Ali, Greater Kashmir reported.

Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir criticised the CRPF for the firing.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Twitter that a “heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire like this”. He added: “Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads prevail & nothing happens to worsen the situation.”

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the firing appeared to be a “knee-jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days”. Mufti was referring to the targeted killings of five persons by militants on October 5 and 7.

“Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF which has resulted in this innocent civilian’s death,” she added. “Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?”

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said the incident was a “disproportionate and unjustified use of force”, adding that stern action should be initiated.

“In the killing of the civilian at Monghal, Anantnag resulting from firing by a CRPF party – the culprit/s is/are known and identified,” he said. “Action against those responsible should be prompt and justice should not only be done but seen to be done!”