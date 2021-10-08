Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others were on Friday convicted in the murder case of Ranjit Singh, the former manager of the sect, reported The Times of India.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana’s Panchkula convicted them under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on October 12.

The other accused in the case are Dera Sacha Sauda manager Krishan Lal, shooters Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh and a man identified as Avtar Singh. Another accused man, Inder Sain, died in October last year.

Gurmeet Singh, who has been in prison since 2017, is serving a 20-year term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his followers in 2002.

Ranjit Singh was shot dead in Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district on July 10, 2002.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had suspected the former manager to be behind an anonymous letter alleging that women followers were sexually exploited in the sect, according to a CBI chargesheet. The Dera chief had then formed a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, the chargesheet added.