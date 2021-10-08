Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, who has been accused of running over protesting farmers with his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, did not appear before the police for questioning on Friday, PTI reported.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri as violence erupted during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle that was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed that the vehicle belonged to the minister’s son Ashish Mishra.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday said that it is waiting for Ashish Mishra’s arrest, The Indian Express reported.

Ashish Mishra has been charged with multiple offences in the case, including murder and criminal conspiracy. A notice was put up outside the Union minister Ajay Mishra’s home on Thursday, asking his son to appear before officials at 10 am on Friday.

“If Ashish Mishra does not abide by the summons, legal procedure will be adopted,” Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh had said on Thursday.

Singh added that two others are being questioned about the violence. “They’ve confirmed [the] role of three others who are dead,” she said, ANI reported. “Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information.”

She also said that since the case was complex, investigation would take time, reported NDTV. “We have recovered two cartridges from the spot but the post-mortem reports of all the eight bodies do not indicate any firearm injuries,” she said. “That’s why we need to look for more evidence.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report about the first information reports, the accused persons and the arrests made in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant took up the case after two lawyers from Uttar Pradesh sought the Supreme Court’s intervention.

The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has appointed a single-member commission of retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to conduct an inquiry into the violence. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been demanding Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s dismissal from the Cabinet.

