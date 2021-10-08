Tata Sons won the bid to acquire debt-ridden national airline Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, the Centre announced on Friday.

This will mark the return of Air India to the conglomerate’s fold after 67 years. The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. It was nationalised by the government in 1953.

The conglomerate’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata welcomed the development.

“The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news,” he said in statement shared on Twitter. “While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group’s presence in the aviation industry.”

The government had been seeking to sell 100% of its stake in Air India.

In March, Hardeep Puri, who was then the civil aviation minister, had said that Air India had accumulated a debt of Rs 60,000 crore and the choice was between disinvesting the airline or shutting it down.

In April, the government had asked potential bidders to put in financial bids. September 15 was the last date for submitting the bids.