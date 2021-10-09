Facebook and its applications Instagram and WhatsApp experienced another outage early on Saturday. It happened around 12 am Indian time, according to downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites.

On Monday night too, users across the world had not been able to access the applications. Services were restored around five to six hours later.

In a blog post, the company had then blamed the outage on a “faulty configuration change”. It had said that configuration changes on the routers that coordinate network traffic between the data centres were experiencing problems that led to the disruption.

On Saturday, data on downdetector showed that there were 171 reports of the disruptions at 12.19 am on Facebook. At the same time, there were 8,803 such reports on Instagram. For WhatsApp, there were 128 such reports.

Facebook took to Twitter to announce about the outage. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” it said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

About two hours later, the company said that it has fixed the problem. “We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours,” it added. “We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another.”

Facebook said that Saturday’s outage was not related to the problems it had on Monday, reported The New York Times.

After Monday’s outage, the company had said that its services would take time to stabilise.

