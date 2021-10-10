The Parliament must introduce a law to grant national honour to Hindu deities Ram and Krishna and sages Valmiki and Ved Vyas, who wrote ‘Ramayana’ and the ‘Bhagvad Gita’, the Allahabad High Court said on Friday, according to the Hindustan Times.

The court made the comment while hearing the bail application of a man arrested for posting allegedly objectionable comments about the deities on social media, according to Bar and Bench.

“The obscene remarks made by the accused/applicant about the great men of India, Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is an injury to the faith of the majority of the people of this country and it spoils the peace and harmony in the society.” Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said.

However, the judge granted the man bail, considering that he had been in jail for 10 months and the trial in the case had not begun yet.

The judge added that the majority of Indians had been worshipping the two deities for thousands of years.

“There is a need for Parliament to bring a law to pay national honour [rashtriya samman] to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ramayana, Gita and their authors Maharishi Valmiki and Maharishi Ved Vyas, as they are the culture and heritage of the country,” he added, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Allahabad High Court judge said that in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Ram’s devotees, the newspaper reported. “Ram is the soul and culture of India and India is incomplete without Ram,” he said.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had awarded to the Hindus the site on which a Hindutva mob had demolished a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town in 1992. The landmark verdict paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple there.

The court had also ruled that a separate five-acre plot should be allotted to Muslims in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.