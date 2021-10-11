Two National Conference leaders – Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia – quit the Farooq Abdullah-led party on Sunday.

Abdullah has accepted their resignation, the National Conference said in a tweet

Rana, who was party’s provincial president for the Jammu region, told ANI: “I believe there is a need for strengthening of Jammu declaration. It will become a voice for Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen [the] UT [union territory] and country. For this, I have changed my political path.”

The Jammu Declaration is a charter that Rana had proposed in January to create unity between different communities in Jammu and Kashmir, according to PTI.

“The core of the declaration will be to engage the people in inter-region and intra-regional dialogue to bridge the fault-lines being created by divisive forces on the basis of region and religion,” Rana had said.

Rana told PTI that only the Bharatiya Janata Party had paid attention to the declaration.

Meanwhile, Rana’s colleague Slathia said it did not feel right to him to work for the National Conference anymore, ANI reported.

“Now I will speak for people of Jammu openly,” he told the news agency. “I don’t have any problem with [the] party [National Conference] or its leadership. I can serve people even outside the party.”

The two leaders might join the BJP, the Hindustan Times reported. “Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salathia have reached Delhi but what is going to be their next move has to be seen,” an unidentified party leader told the newspaper.