A special court in Mumbai will hear on Wednesday the bail petition of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, Live Law reported.

Khan and seven others were detained on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs on board. No drugs were found in possession of the actor’s son.

Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday, October 7. The next day, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar rejected the bail application moved by Khan’s lawyer.

The magistrate had also denied bail to Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchantt and model Munmun Dhamecha.

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau sought a week to respond to Khan’s petition. Special Judge VV Patil rejected this request and listed the case for hearing on Wednesday, Live Law reported.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Khan, submitted that bail would not stop the investigation in the case, Bar and Bench reported.

“There was no recovery [of any contraband] from him [Khan],” Desai said. “So far as this boy is concerned, he has spent seven days in custody. There is nothing with him, no other material.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau had itself admitted in court on October 4 that it did not recover any illegal drugs from Khan. In his bail plea, Khan has argued that he was arrested only on the basis of some WhatsApp messages.