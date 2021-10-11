The Central government on Monday approved the transfer of seven High Court judges, Bar and Bench reported.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of 18 High Court judges in September, five chief justices of high courts and the appointment of eight chief justices of High Courts, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, Justice Rajan Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was transferred to Patna High Court. Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Himachal High Court was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice PB Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court was transferred to Patna High Court. Justice TS Sivagnanam was transferred from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of Rajasthan High Court was transferred to Patna High Court. Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court was transferred to Tripura High Court.

Justice Subhash Chand of Allahabad High Court was transferred to Jharkhand High Court.

In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India, in consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following High Court Judges. pic.twitter.com/a6UpKOZakC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 11, 2021

Since NV Ramana took office as the Chief Justice of India in April, the Supreme Court collegium has made 106 recommendations for the appointment of High Court judges.

On October 5, the Centre had transferred 15 High Court judges. Four days later, the Centre had notified the appointment of 13 new chief justices for the High Courts.