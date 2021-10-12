Thousands of farmers and Opposition leaders gathered in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village on Tuesday to pay tribute to those killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle that was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed that the vehicle belonged to his son Ashish Mishra.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait and Samajwadi Party district chief Rampal Singh Yadav were among those who paid tribute to the farmers who died in the violence.

Thousands expected to gather to pay their final respect to the slain farmers in Tikunia in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will also participate in the antim ardas. pic.twitter.com/akpDbfuEsr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 12, 2021

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government for not taking action against Ajay Mishra.

“It is shameful on the part of the Modi government that Ajay Mishra Teni has not been sacked yet,” the organisation said. “It was his vehicles that were in the convoy that killed innocent people.”

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that farmers will mark Dussehra by burning effigies of BJP leaders on October 15.

Lakhimpur is approx 450Kms frm Delhi. It is close to Nepal border & difficult to reach from Punjab, Haryana & Delhi.

Yet tens of thousands of farmers reached from all across country & other districts of UP to pay tribute to martyrs.#JusticeFor_MartyredFarmers #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/cJ3lU4fZxG — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@Tractor2twitr) October 12, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Ashish Mishra on October 9. On Monday, a court sent him to three-day police custody.

On Tuesday, he was taken to the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri for interrogation, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to submit a memorandum about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.