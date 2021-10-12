India’s retail inflation eased to 4.35% in September from 5.30% in August, government data showed on Tuesday. This was the fourth consecutive month that retail inflation has shown a decline.

The data, which is an indicator of price rise, remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted range of 2% to 6% for the third straight month.

Food inflation reduced to 0.68% in September, coming down sharply from to 3.11% in August.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that retail inflation was projected at 5.3% in the current financial year 2021,-’22.

Meanwhile, the country’s index of industrial production increased by 11.9% in August compared to the same month last year, another set of government data showed. The industrial output had grown by 11.5% in July.

From the beginning of this financial year in April to August, industrial production increased by 28.6% on a cumulative basis .

Output from the mining sector increased by 23.6% and power generation increased by 16%.