India on Tuesday told the United Nations that the change of government in Afghanistan did not happen through negotiations and the administration was not inclusive, PTI reported.

At the United Nations Security Council, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the country has “called for a broad-based, inclusive process [of forming the government] that involves representation of all sections of Afghans”.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15 as the United States and its allies pulled out its troops after a 20-year-long war. The insurgent group formed an all-male interim government in September. Most of its ministers are on the United Nations’ sanctions list.

Muraleedharan said that the international community’s expectations on combating terrorism in Afghanistan are laid out in the UN Security Council Resolution 2593.

The resolution, passed during India’s presidency of the UN Security Council in August, demanded that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used to attack any other country or to train and finance terrorists. It had also asked the Taliban to allow Afghan citizens to travel abroad.

“It is important that commitments made in this regard are respected and adhered to,” Muraleedharan said.

The Indian minister said that countries ridden with conflict face several challenges in the process of peace-building. “These are related to causative factors to the conflict, and primarily involve ethnicity, race, and religion, which are dominant identity markers in the society,” he said.

Muraleedharan said that political, social, and economic factors play an important role in how countries emerge from the challenges posed by conflict. “Even the developed world, at some points in history, had faced these challenges, including through extremely violent transitions, before eventually emerging successfully,” he said.

Several African countries had overcome challenges posed by conflict, the politician noted. Muraleedharan also mentioned South Africa’s transition from apartheid to “free and open society”.

The apartheid was a system of racial segregation at all public facilities and social events in South Africa and Namibia between 1948 and early ’90s.