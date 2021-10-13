A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to submit a memorandum on the facts of the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, ANI reported.

On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against the Centre’s farm laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, had run over the protestors.

After the meeting, Gandhi briefed the media about the discussions with the president. The politician said that the party wants Ajay Mishra to be removed from his position as Union minister so that a fair investigation can be conducted, ANI reported.

“We also demanded an inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court,” Gandhi added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also a part of the delegation, said Kovind promised them that he would discuss the matter with the Union government.

The Congress had sought permission to meet the president on October 10. The request was approved on Tuesday. On October 6, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the families of victims of the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Ashish Mishra on October 9, a day after the Supreme Court said it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the state government in the investigation of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On Monday, a court sent Mishra to police custody for three days.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre and sought Ajay Mishra’s resignation.

Congress leader KC Venugopal had said that despite protests and the Supreme Court’s intervention, no decisive action has been taken either against Ashish Mishra or the Union minister, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a lot of politics was happening around in the Lakhimpur incident. He said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were trying to project themselves as the “champions of Dalits”.