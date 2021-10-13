The Union Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that there was no electricity outage in Delhi due to a shortage in supply in the national Capital. Data published by the ministry showed that there was no energy deficit in Delhi between September 26 and October 11.

The ministry said companies distributing electricity in Delhi have informed the Centre that they have received the required amount of power.

On Wednesday, data by the power ministry showed the maximum demand in the national Capital was 4,683 megawatt, at its peak on Monday, and that it was supplied. The energy requirement was 101.9 million units, according to the data.

It also showed that the companies drew less power than what was made available to them.

However, the energy supplied by the thermal companies to power distributors was less than what was allotted to them.

There is a looming power crisis in the country. An update published by the Central Electricity Authority of India on Monday showed that out of the 135 thermal power plants in India, 115 have coal supplies for less than a week.

(Source: Ministry of Power)

Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already flagged possible power outages.

States such Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have had to impose power cuts.

On October 9, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there may be a blackout in Delhi in the next two days unless coal supply to power plants increases. He had said that the city’s coal reserve would last for only for a day.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Srinivasan had also warned about “intermittent blackouts” due to coal shortage, reported The Times of India.