Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday urged the Rajasthan government to take swift action in a case involving a Dalit man being allegedly beaten to death in Hanumangarh district last week.

The man was attacked because of his alleged affair with a woman, according to PTI. The woman’s husband and 10 others had abducted the man on October 7, beat him with sticks and then left him outside his home. The man died before his family could take action.

Mevani tweeted a purported video of the incident on Tuesday. “Extremely disturbing incident being reported from Rajasthan where a poor Dalit man was brutally murdered,” the MLA said. “A quick action must be taken and culprits be brought to book immediately. I request Rajasthan government to take this on priority. This barbarism isn’t allowed anywhere.”

The police have so far arrested four accused persons for the alleged killing, according to the Hindustan Times. A minor has been detained. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash told PTI that a case has been filed for kidnapping and murder in connection with the incident.

The Dalit man’s killing has triggered outrage from Opposition leaders. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the Congress-led Rajasthan government had been silent about the case.

“An FIR [first information report] has been registered in connection with this murder case of after three days [of the incident],” Mayawati said. “The family of the victim seems less likely to get justice from the government. Therefore, like the Lakhimpur Kheri case, it would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of it.”

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Lal Meena said the killing was an example of the misgovernance in Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported. “It is unfortunate that the head of the state is only trying to save his chair, while there are continuous atrocities on the poor, farmers, women, and Dalits in the state,” he added.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government took quick action in the case. He also criticised the BJP, saying that some of its members had no sense of how to react to an incident, PTI reported.

“Nobody has gone to the house of the dead,” Gehlot said. “They are sitting here and want to remain in news.”