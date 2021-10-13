Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the cardio-neuro section of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, The Hindu reported.

Officials from the hospital refused to give details about his condition. But, reports said Singh was hospitalised after he complained of fever and weakness.

In April, the 89-year-old was hospitalised after he tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

JUST IN : Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted in AIIMS , Delhi under Dr Nitish Nayak.#Manmohansingh pic.twitter.com/R9ELF4hLB2 — Hemwati Nandan Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) October 13, 2021

The All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of communications, Pranav Jha, said Singh’s condition was stable and that he was undergoing “routine treatment”.

Jha also dismissed “unsubstantiated rumours” about Singh’s health. “Will share any updates as needed,” he wrote in a tweet. “We thank our friends in media for their concern.”

There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable.

He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern. — pranav jha (@pranavINC) October 13, 2021

The Congress party and its leaders wished Singh a quick recovery. “The nation collectively prays for the speedy recovery and good health of our dear former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh,” the party said in a tweet.

The nation collectively prays for the speedy recovery & good health of our dear former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. — Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2021

Sad to know that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is admitted to AIIMS.



I wish him speedy recovery. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 13, 2021

Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 13, 2021