Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
Reports said the Congress leader was hospitalised after he complained of fever and weakness.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the cardio-neuro section of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, The Hindu reported.
Officials from the hospital refused to give details about his condition. But, reports said Singh was hospitalised after he complained of fever and weakness.
In April, the 89-year-old was hospitalised after he tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
The All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of communications, Pranav Jha, said Singh’s condition was stable and that he was undergoing “routine treatment”.
Jha also dismissed “unsubstantiated rumours” about Singh’s health. “Will share any updates as needed,” he wrote in a tweet. “We thank our friends in media for their concern.”
The Congress party and its leaders wished Singh a quick recovery. “The nation collectively prays for the speedy recovery and good health of our dear former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh,” the party said in a tweet.