Covid: India reports 18,987 new infections over 24 hours, active cases fall by 1,067 cases
The countrywide toll increased to 4,51,435 as 246 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.
India recorded 18,987 new Covid-9 cases on Thursday morning, taking the total number of infections to 3,40,20,730 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases were 19.9% higher than Wednesday’s count of 15,823 infections.
The countrywide toll increased to 4,51,435 as 246 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.
India currently has 2,06,586 active cases, and the number of active cases decreased by 1,067 in the past day. A total of 3,33,62,709 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country till now.
Other updates
- The central government has chalked out a plan to mark the administering of 100 crore vaccine doses as a major achievement in the battle against Covid-19, NDTV has reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is likely to focus on states that will go to election next year such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 23.91 crore people and caused more than 48.73 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.