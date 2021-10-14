India recorded 18,987 new Covid-9 cases on Thursday morning, taking the total number of infections to 3,40,20,730 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases were 19.9% higher than Wednesday’s count of 15,823 infections.

The countrywide toll increased to 4,51,435 as 246 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

India currently has 2,06,586 active cases, and the number of active cases decreased by 1,067 in the past day. A total of 3,33,62,709 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country till now.

Other updates