Bengaluru on Thursday reported heavy rain and subsequent waterlogging, reported Mint.

The incessant downpour caused the city’s Madiwala lake to overflow that caused flooding in areas such as BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Anugraha Layout.

Karnataka: BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded due to overflowing of Madiwala lake caused by heavy rainfall in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7sWL7Yyv58 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

The heavy rain also weakened the foundation of a building in the city’s Mahalakshmi Layout, the Hindustan Times reported. The Bengaluru civic body had to demolish the building on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain to very heavy rainfall at isolated places along the coast and parts of south Karnataka till October 17.

Kerala, Mahe and Lakswadeep are also expected to receive heavy rain.

Within 10 days, Bengaluru has recorded 112% more rain for October, Deccan Herald reported, quoting meteorological experts. The weather department attributed the rain to the cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea.

“This amount of rainfall is not considered normal for Bengaluru,” said Rajiv Manickam, a scientist at the weather department.

On Wednesday, the pick-up and drop-off points at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport were flooded, reported The Economic Times. The passengers had to be ferried through tractors to the exit as four-wheelers could not reach the airport.

Heavy rain batters north Bengaluru. Airport road flooded. Arrival and departure areas are also flooded. Passengers take a tractor ride to catch the flight! A real hell. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/Nmt4HQkfof — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) October 11, 2021

The waterlogging at the airport was cleared with the help of the police and the airport authorities by Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division) CK Baba told IANS. “[We] also facilitated the traffic near the toll gates till late in the night as traffic was delayed by two to three hours,” he said.

Karnataka: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. Passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport. pic.twitter.com/lu3w4fitQO — Atul Patoliya 🇮🇳ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@atul_patoliya) October 12, 2021

Railway tracks of Bengaluru’s Metro were also waterlogged, according to The Economic Times.



Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man died of electrocution in Bengaluru’s KP Agrahara rea, according to Bangalore Mirror. He had tried to switch on the power to his home that was filled with rainwater.