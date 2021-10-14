Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said his party could win 400 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election slated to be held next year, ANI reported. Elections to the 404-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held in February or March 2022.

“Seeing the disappointment against the Bharatiya Janata Party government, it seems that people of Uttar Pradesh can make our party win 400 seats in upcoming 2022 polls,” the former chief minister told reporters.

Yadav is currently holding a “Vijay Rath Yatra” (victory march) to campaign for his party.

On Thursday, Yadav also claimed that the international airport in the Kushinagar district, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate on October 20, had been built during the Samajwadi Party’s rule in the state between 2012 and 2017.

The Samajwadi Party leader castigated the BJP over the recent violence in the state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the district on October 3 during a protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, has been arrested on charges of murder after farmer bodies alleged that a vehicle that belonged to him ran over the protestors.

Yadav said that the BJP not only crushed farmers, but also the law in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, The Hindu reported. He said that the justice that the farmers got in the case was not enough.