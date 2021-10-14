Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harshvardhan Patil on Wednesday said that he was getting “sound sleep” as there were no inquiries against him, reported PTI. Patil, a former Congress leader, had joined the BJP ahead of 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“We too had to go to BJP,” Patil said at an event in Pune district. “He [referring to a person sitting next to him] asked why did I join the BJP. I told him to ask his leader why I went to BJP...Everything is easy-going and peaceful [in BJP]. I get sound sleep as there are no inquiries.”

However, on Thursday, Patil claimed that his remarks had been misrepresented, reported NDTV. Patil added that he joined the BJP because Congress had denied him a ticket to fight the Assembly elections.

The BJP leader’s remarks about “sound sleep” came on the day when Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar alleged that central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau were being misused to target the Opposition.

Pawar asked why BJP leaders have tried to defend central agencies against various allegations, instead of the agencies defending themselves.

The NCP chief also claimed that the amount of drugs that the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized in the past few years has been very small. “In contrast, the Maharashtra Police’s anti-narcotics cells have seized much larger quantities of drugs,” he claimed.

