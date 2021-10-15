One person died and 16 others were injured after a car rammed into a group of people walking in a procession to immerse an idol of Hindu deity Durga in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, ANI reported.

The car had a Madhya Pradesh number plate, according to NDTV. Videos on social media showed the car speeding away after the accident.

The person who died has been identified as 21-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal, a resident of Pathalgaon in Jashpur. The injured have been admitted to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

Block Medical Officer James Minj said that two of the injured persons had been referred to other hospitals after X-rays showed that they had suffered fractures.

Scary Visuals From Jashpur Chhattisgarh- A speeding vehicle rams into a group of people , several injured #ACCIDENT pic.twitter.com/5fHfORXRUo — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) October 15, 2021

After the accident, other people in the procession chased the car and found it abandoned by the side of a road, according to NDTV. The vehicle was in flames and its rear windshields and windows were broken.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police said that two persons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as 21-year-old Bablu Vishwakarma and 26-year-old Shishupal Sahu. The police said Vishwakarma and Sahu are residents of Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the accident is sad and heartbreaking.

“The accused have been immediately arrested,” he said in a tweet. “Action has also been taken against the police officers who seemed to be guilty prima facie. Probe has been ordered, nobody will be spared. Justice will be given to all.”