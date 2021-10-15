United Kingdom MP Sir David Amess died on Friday after being stabbed multiple times in Essex, Sky News reported, citing the police. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Amess, who is a Conservative legislator and represents the Southend West area in Essex, was stabbed during a constituency surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea town. Constituency surgery refers to officeholders meeting their constituents on matters of local or national importance.

In a statement, the Essex police said that they have recovered a knife from the accused person.

“We attended and found a man injured,” the statement said. “He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

The police added: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.”

West Leigh Ward Councillor John Lamb, who arrived at the scene after the stabbing, told the BBC that Amess had not been taken to a hospital but was operated on by paramedics at the scene.

Before the news of Amess’ death was confirmed, Lamb had said that the MP had been seriously injured.

“He’s [Amess] always trying to help people, and especially refugees he’s tried to help,” Lamb said. “He’s a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it.”

In a similar attack in 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed to death shortly before he held a meeting with his constituents, The Guardian reported. In 2010, Stephen Timms, another Labour MP, was stabbed twice at a constituency surgery by a student. Timms, however, survived the stabbing.

On Friday, the Jo Cox Foundation, a charity set up in memory of the MP, said it was “horrified” by the stabbing. “We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” the foundation said.

Timms said he was “appalled” to hear about the attack.

Amess had never held a ministerial post during his 38 years in Parliament. Instead, he had campaigned on various matters, including animal rights. He first became an MP in 1983. He is survived by his wife and five children.

