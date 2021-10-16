As protests following the alleged desecration of Quran in Bangladesh continued for the third day, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, or Iskcon, said on Friday that one of its temples and devotees in Noakhali district were attacked by a mob.

In a tweet on Saturday, the religious organisation alleged that one of its members, Partha Das, died in the attack by a mob of over 200 people. Iskcon said his body was found in a pond next to the temple.

“We call on the government of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard,” the organisation said.

It is with great grief that we share the news of a ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple.



On Wednesday, a mob and the police had clashed in Bangladesh’s Chandpur district following social media posts about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla district. Three people had died in the violence.

Clashes were also reported from the districts of Comilla, Chattogram, Kurigram and Moulvibazar as mobs allegedly vandalised temples and idols of Hindu deities.

On Friday, a man identified as Jatan Kumar Saha was also killed during a protest against the alleged desecration of Quran in Noakhali district’s Begumganj administrative division, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

Noakhali Additional Police Superintendent Shah Imran told reporters that a group of people took out a protest rally beside Begumganj College Road and DB road area.



They attacked, vandalised and looted Hindu houses, businesses and several temples in Chaumuhani municipality area during their protest, the police said.

“During this attack, one man died and a total of 18 people were injured, including the acting-officer-in-charge of Begumganj police station Kamruzzaman Shikdar,” Imran added.

Amid the rise in communal tensions, the Noakhali administration imposed a ban on large gatherings between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday.

In Sylhet district, local residents, along with the police, foiled an attempted vandalism at two Durga Puja pandals in the city’s Hawlader Para area on Friday. The attackers threw bricks at pandals as well as at adjacent houses.

Local residents said more than 150 people first marched to another pandal in Kalibari area around 2.15 pm on Friday. As the devotees there protested, the mob marched towards Hawladar Para and broke the gate of another pandal.

In Dhaka, five police officials, including Ramna Zone Assistant Commissioner Bayezidur Rahman, were injured after a group of protestors clashed with them following prayers at the Baitul Mukarram mosque, reported The Daily Star. Five protestors were detained.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised to take action against the perpetrators of Wednesday’s violence, reported The Hindu.

“Nobody will be spared,” she said. “We are getting a lot of information about the incident. It doesn’t matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished.”