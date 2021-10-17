Eleven people died and several more were feared missing in Kerala after torrential rain lashed the southern and central parts of the state on Saturday, reported ANI citing the state’s Information and Public Relations Department.

Six members of a family died and 15 persons were missing after landslides in the Kootickal panchayat of Kottayam district, The Hindu reported. Rescuers later recovered two more bodies from the region.

A man and a woman from the Koothattukulam town of Ernakulam district died at the Kanjar village in Idukki district after flood water washed away their car.

The India Meteorological Department has placed the districts of Pathanthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on red alert, and said that they are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. It has, however, predicted that intense rainfall will reduce from Sunday, and that most of the rainfall activity will “remain confined between 17th [October] afternoon to 18th forenoon”.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting to review the flood situation on Saturday evening, and said that the situation was a grave one. He promised all-out efforts by the government to rescue stranded people. He added that indications are that the weather will not worsen, according to The Hindu.

The chief minister said that 105 relief camps have been set up across the state, and the government has made arrangements to start more of them, according to ANI. He added that according to the Central Water Commission, water levels are rising in the Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu and Aruvipuram dams, located in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials in the affected districts have relocated scores of families to relief camps. In some districts, the Army and National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to co-ordinate rescue efforts, and the Air Force is also on standby.

The Southern Naval Command has kept diving and rescue teams ready to be deployed at short notice in the state. However, it said that search and rescue operations have been severely restricted because of bad weather.

Revenue Minister K Rajan on Saturday reached Kottayam to take stock of relief and rescue efforts, according to ANI.

The Kerala government has postponed the reopening of colleges till October 20, The New Indian Express reported. Colleges were supposed to reopen on Monday.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage has also been suspended till Tuesday due to the rains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in Kerala. “The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need,” he said in a tweet. “NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety.”