India recorded 14,146 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the total number of cases in the country to 3,40,67,779 since the pandemic began in January last year. This was the lowest single-day rise in 229 days, or since early March.

The new infections on Sunday were 11.48% lower than Saturday’s count of 15,981 cases.

The nationwide toll increased to 4,52,124 as 144 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India presently has 1,95,846 active cases, and the number of active cases decreased by 5,786 in the past day. The country’s active case load is currently the lowest in 220 days, according to the Union health ministry.

In all, 3,34,19,749 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country till now.

A total of 97,65,89,540 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till Saturday. In the past 24 hours, 41,20,772 vaccine doses have been administered.

The daily positivity rate currently is 1.29%, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.42%. The daily positivity rate has been less than 3% for the past 48 days, while the weekly figure has been below 8% for the past 114 days, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 24.03 crore people and caused more than 48.94 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.