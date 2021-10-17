At least two people were injured after a speeding car rammed into a procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city on Saturday, ANI reported.

However, news agency PTI reported that four people, including a police officer, were injured in the incident.

The incident took place while people were walking in a procession to immerse an idol of the Hindu deity Durga. A video showed the driver of the car speeding the vehicle in the reverse direction and people trying to get out of its way.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The driver, who was travelling to Indore from Bengaluru, had stopped to eat near a railway station in Bhopal, NDTV reported, quoting an unidentified police official.

As the driver was reversing the car, it hit a person standing close by. A bystander smashed the car in anger and the driver sped up to avoid getting hurt, the official added.

The car dragged along a 16-year-old boy, NDTV reported. He is reportedly in critical condition.

The police have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle, Bhopal Urban Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali told ANI. The accused is being questioned.

The incident took place just two days after one person died and 16 others were injured when a car rammed into a group of people walking in a procession to immerse a Durga idol in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday.