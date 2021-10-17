Mumbai reported no deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday, for the first since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, showed a bulletin released by the city’s civic body. Mumbai’s Covid-19 toll stood at 16,180.

The city’s tally of cases rose to 7,50,808, as it recorded 367 fresh infections on Sunday. More than 7.27 lakh Covid-19 patients in Mumbai have recovered from the infection. The city’s recovery rate is 97%. There are 5,030 active cases in the city at present.

Overall, Maharashtra reported registered 1,715 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state’s tally rose to 65,91,697. Twenty-nine more deaths pushed the state’s toll to 1,39,789.

India’s daily Covid-19 tally has been on the decline. The country recorded 14,146 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday – its lowest single day tally since early March. India’s toll rose to 4,52,124 as it recorded 144 deaths in the last day.

In India, 97,65,89,540 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January. Presently, only Indians aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.

VK Paul, India’s Covid-19 Task Force chief, said on Sunday that the final decision on inoculating children and teenagers will be based on “overall scientific rationale and the supply situation of the child-licenced vaccines”, PTI reported.

“A pragmatic decision [on vaccination of children and adolescents] can be taken [only] by balancing the supply and the potential eligibility,” Paul added.