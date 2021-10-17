No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for the first time since outbreak of pandemic
The city’s total number of cases rose to 7,50,808, as it recorded 367 infections on Sunday.
Mumbai reported no deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday, for the first since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, showed a bulletin released by the city’s civic body. Mumbai’s Covid-19 toll stood at 16,180.
The city’s tally of cases rose to 7,50,808, as it recorded 367 fresh infections on Sunday. More than 7.27 lakh Covid-19 patients in Mumbai have recovered from the infection. The city’s recovery rate is 97%. There are 5,030 active cases in the city at present.
Overall, Maharashtra reported registered 1,715 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state’s tally rose to 65,91,697. Twenty-nine more deaths pushed the state’s toll to 1,39,789.
India’s daily Covid-19 tally has been on the decline. The country recorded 14,146 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday – its lowest single day tally since early March. India’s toll rose to 4,52,124 as it recorded 144 deaths in the last day.
In India, 97,65,89,540 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January. Presently, only Indians aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.
VK Paul, India’s Covid-19 Task Force chief, said on Sunday that the final decision on inoculating children and teenagers will be based on “overall scientific rationale and the supply situation of the child-licenced vaccines”, PTI reported.
“A pragmatic decision [on vaccination of children and adolescents] can be taken [only] by balancing the supply and the potential eligibility,” Paul added.