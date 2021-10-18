The toll due to landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rains in Kerala rose to 24 on Monday, Onmanorama reported.

The torrential rains triggered by the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is expected to continue on Monday. The weather department has issued a yellow alert, indicating severely bad weather, in 11 out of 14 districts of the state for Monday.

Thirteen people have died in Kottayam district, nine in Idukki and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, according to Onmanorama. Two people are missing in Idukki, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a release from the chief minister’s office.

Rescue operations are underway since Sunday when rains triggered two landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts.

The National Disaster Response Force deployed one team each in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. Five more teams have been directed to be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts.

The Central Water Commission has also issued an orange alert for water levels in Manimala, Kallada, Achankovil, Neyyar and Karamana rivers of the state. Fishing off the coasts in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep has been completely banned till Monday.

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Red alert issued in Chamoli in Uttarakhand

The weather department has issued a red alert, indicating extremely bad weather, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand for Monday, ANI reported.

Educational institutions in all 13 districts of the state, and trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas will also remain closed as a precautionary measure, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a government order.

The Badrinath Yatra pilgrimage has been halted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested devotees not to go on pilgrimage in the next two days.

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas also saw waterlogging on Monday morning due to heavy rains overnight, NDTV reported.

Till 5.30 am on Monday, the Capital’s Safdarjung and Palam weather observatories recorded 85 mm and 55 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Waterlogging at Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi following overnight rainfall pic.twitter.com/fOygkhvkGw — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Thunderstorms along with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall will continue in the National Capital Region, the weather department said on Monday morning.