At least two people died after a fire broke out at a five-storey packaging unit in Vareli village in Surat on Monday morning, PTI reported.

“The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am,” Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said.

More than 70 people were rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area, the police said. They added that some workers were also injured in the incident.

“The workers in the packaging unit were rescued by a hydraulic crane,” said Rupal Solanki, Bardoli division’s deputy superintendent of police, ANI reported. “Some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives.”

More than 100 people were pulled out by the hydraulic crane, Sub-divisional Magistrate KG Vaghela told India Today.

Two persons dead, 125 people rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli, Kadodara early morning today: Rupal Solanki, DySP, Bardoli Division

Surat | Rescue operation has concluded at the packaging factory where a fire broke out early morning today in Vareli, Kadodara



Police say two people have died and 125 people rescued in the fire incident.

The fire started on the first floor of the packaging unit, according to News18. The police said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The rescue operation is still underway, according to The Hindu.