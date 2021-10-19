India registered 13,058 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning, which took the total number of infections in the country to 3,40,94,373 since the pandemic began in January last year.

The number of new cases was 3.95% lower than Monday’s count of 13,596 cases.

The nationwide toll rose to 4,52,454 as the country recorded 164 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in India was 1,83,118 on Tuesday morning, and the caseload decreased by 6,756 in the past day. A total of 3,34,58,801 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country till now.

A total of 98,67,69,411 vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. Of these, 87,41,160 doses were administered on Monday.

The coronavirus has infected over 24.11 crore people globally and caused more than 49.05 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.