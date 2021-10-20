India recorded 14,623 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, which took the total number of cases in the country to 3,41,08,996 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 11.98% higher than Tuesday’s count of 13,058.

India’s toll rose to 4,52,651 as it recorded 197 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in India was 1,78,098 on Wednesday morning – the lowest in 229 days. The tally of recoveries stood at 3,34,78,247.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Kerala alone recorded 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths on Tuesday.

Active Covid-19 cases account for just 0.25% of the overall tally in India, the Union health ministry said. India’s recovery rate is 98.15% – the highest since March last year.

A total of 99,12,82,283 vaccine doses have been administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. Of these, 41,36,142 doses were administered on Tuesday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 24 crore people and caused more than 49 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom recorded 223 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday – the highest since March 9, according to The Guardian. The country’s toll stood at 1,38,852.