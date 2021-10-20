Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in connection with a drugs case, was refused bail on Wednesday by a special court in Mumbai, Live Law reported. The court also refused to grant bail to co-accused Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Khan’s counsel Amit Desai said they do not know why the bail application of the 23-year-old was rejected. Khan will now approach Bombay High Court against the special court’s order.

Khan, Merchant, Dhamecha and five others were arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs on board. No drugs were found in possession of the actor’s son.

Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency, but was then sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

On October 14, the court reserved its order on Khan’s bail plea till Wednesday.

During the last hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau had told the court that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs regularly for the past few years.

The agency opposed Khan’s bail petition, and contested his argument that no drugs were found on him.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the drugs seized from Merchant were meant for him as well as Aryan Khan. Singh cited WhatsApp chats and contended that Khan was in “conscious possession of drugs because he admits it was with his friend and it was for consumption of both of them”.

On the other hand, Khan’s counsel had argued that granting bail would not harm the investigation in the case.

The advocate also questioned the seizing of Khan’s mobile phone. He said that the actor’s son did not give the phone voluntarily and it was seized without the required memo.

The case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has said that it seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 from the cruise ship.

Desai, however, told the court that his client did not have any cash on him during the agency’s raid, and that no contraband was seized from him.

The lawyer also said that some of the drugs allegedly seized are legal in some other countries.

Desai also argued against treating all the petitions together, saying that the court needed to keep in mind the facts of the case and not just the larger picture.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau, in its reply to the bail petitions, asked the court not to treat each case separately as all the accused were a part of larger chain and involved in conspiracy and committing illegal acts.