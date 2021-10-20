Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh. The first flight to the airport departed from Sir Lanka’s capital Colombo.

On Tuesday, Modi had said that the flight will carry “respected monks” from Sri Lanka. He had added that the airport will benefit citizens of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by generating job opportunities.

Tomorrow is a special day for our infrastructure and civil aviation sector. The Kushinagar International Airport will be inaugurated, with the inaugural flight landing from Colombo, whose passengers include a group of respected monks. This airport will benefit UP and Bihar. pic.twitter.com/ZPraanod1o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

Khusinagar is a major pilgrimage site for the followers of Buddhism across the world. Gautam Buddha is said to have attained “Mahaparinirvana” or everlasting peace following his death in Kushinagar.

The airport has been built at Rs 260 crore and has a runway of 3,200 metres, The Times of India reported. It will have direct flights to Sri Lanka, Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

The new terminal can handle up to 300 passengers during peak hours, Mint reported. The tourism flow is expected to rise by 20%.