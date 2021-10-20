The Punjab government on Wednesday formed a special investigation team to investigate the death of a person whose body was found last week at a farmers’ protest site at Singhu border, reported The Indian Express.

A mutilated body of a labourer, identified as Lakhbir Singh, was found tied to barricade in Singhu, a Delhi border village, on October 15. A group of Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, had claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported video. They had claimed that Singh had desecrated the holy book of the Sikhs.

Four people have been arrested the case and sent to police custody.

The Punjab government’s order on forming the special investigation team came on a complaint filed by Singh’s sister, Raj Kaur.

The order, issued by Punjab’s officiating Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, said that Kaur has alleged that her brother was “allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered” by some Nihang Sikhs accusing him of sacrilege.

The order added that the investigation team was constituted “for a thorough and expeditious inquiry into the matter”.

Additional Director General of Police (Bureau of Investigation) Varinder Kumar will led the team. It also comprises of Ferozepur Range Deputy Inspector General Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh Virk.

The order said that Kumar can seek assistance of other police officers in the state too, reported ANI.

Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told The Tribune that he has urged Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to call a meeting of various Nihang groups and find out facts regarding activities of Aman Singh, the head of the sect to which one of the accused belongs.

Giani Harpreet Singh is the appointed head of the Akal Takhts, or the five seats of power in the Sikh community.

