The Bombay High Court will hear the bail petition of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case on October 26, Bar and Bench reported.

Khan’s lawyers approached the High Court after he was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Khan and seven others had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency, but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan met his son at the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, ANI reported. Their meeting lasted about 20 minutes, NDTV reported.

Aryan Khan’s lawyers have repeatedly argued before courts that no drugs were found in his possession.

On Wednesday, judge VV Patil of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court rejected this argument. He said that Khan knew that his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who has also been arrested in the drugs case, was carrying narcotic substances in his shoes at the party.

Patil said that this amounted to “conscious possession”.

The judge also noted that Khan’s WhatsApp chats showed that he was involved in “illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on [a] regular basis”.

“Perusal of WhatsApp chats reveals that there are chats of accused number 1 [Khan] about drugs with unknown persons,” Patil said in his order. “There is also reference to bulk quantity and hard drug in the chats...It cannot be said that accused no 1 is not likely to commit similar offence while on bail.”