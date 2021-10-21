Global anti-terrorism watchdog Financial Action Task Force on Thursday retained Pakistan on its “grey list” for failing to completely comply with an action plan to combat terrorism, ANI reported.

The grey list refers to countries that are under increased monitoring.

The organisation’s President Marcus Pleyer made the announcement about Pakistan’s status at the end of a three-day plenary meeting held to discuss measures to be taken against money laundering and terrorist financing.

“The Pakistan government has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items,” Pleyer said. “It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items.”

Among the points that Pakistan has not yet complied with, is prosecuting leaders of United Nations-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, The Times of India reported.

Pleyer added that Pakistan has taken several important steps, but it needs to “further demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions are being pursued” against the senior leadership of UN-designated terror groups, PTI reported.

“All these changes are about helping authorities prevent terrorism, stop corruption and prevent organised criminals from profiting from their crimes,” Pleyer said.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list since June 2018, according to ANI.

In June as well, the organisation had retained the country in the list. It had said that the country had completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan, except the one on targeting the leaders and commanders of United Nations-designated terrorist groups.

India, which is a member of FATF, has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take necessary steps to meet international standards in stopping financial crimes.