Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s achievement of 100 crore vaccine doses belongs to every person in the country.

Modi made the remark in his address to Indians, a day after the country achieved the milestone. “The achievement is the image of a new India, the beginning of a new chapter in history,” the prime minister said. “The country has achieved a difficult but extraordinary target.”

The prime minister said that the world will now consider India to be safer from the coronavirus pandemic. “The whole world is witnessing the power of India,” he added.

On Thursday, Modi had thanked all the health workers who helped the country achieve the feat. “India scripts history,” the prime minister had said. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.”

Celebrations had erupted across the country on Thursday. Hundred monuments were lit in the colours of the national flag to mark the vaccine milestone.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the government had “partly redeemed” itself after severely mismanaging the second wave of Covid-19. “This is a matter of pride for all Indians. Let’s give the government credit.”

However, he said that the Centre was accountable for its previous failures.

Tharoor’s colleague Pawan Khera pointed out that many families were suffering because of “Covid mismanagement”.

“Giving credit to government is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after effects and side effects of widespread Covid mismanagement,” he tweeted. “Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. Credit belongs to scientists and medical fraternity.”

India recorded 15,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning, taking its overall tally to 3,41,43,236 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 14% lower than Thursday’s count of 18,454.

The country’s toll rose to 4,53,042 as it registered 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.