Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party members attacked her and vandalised her car in Tripura’s capital Agartala. Dev was campaigning for her party for the 2023 Assembly elections.

A video shared on Twitter by the Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress shows a group of men beating up a person next to a vandalised car bearing the party’s symbol. Dev could also be seen being manhandled when one of the attackers notices that she was filming the incident.

Dev sustained injuries during the attack and later filed a complaint at the Amtuli police station in West Tripura district, India Today reported.

People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!



Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress said that some employees of the political strategist company I-PAC were also attacked. I-PAC is in charge of the party’s electoral campaign in Tripura.

“In BJP-ruled states, even women are not spared when it comes to merciless attacks by miscreants,” the Trinamool Congress said in a tweet condemning the attack.

In BJP-ruled states, even women are not spared when it comes to merciless attacks by miscreants!



Under Biplab's rule, goons launched a horrifying attack on Sushmita Dev during an outreach program in Agartala.

In the police complaint, Trinamool Congress alleged that Dev and 10 other party members were attacked by BJP workers around 1.30 pm at Amtali Bazar area.

“The perpetrators vandalised vehicles, physically assaulted workers of the TMC and outraged the modesty of female party workers,” the complaint stated, according to NDTV.

In August too, the Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of attacking its party members in Tripura.

On August 7, two youth leaders of the Trinamool Congress – Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta – were attacked in Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district. On August 2, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had shared a video of a car being attacked with sticks by a group of people holding BJP flags.