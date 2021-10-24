A civilian was killed during a cross-firing between Central Reserve Police Force personnel and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

The police said that the militants had attacked CRPF troops in the district’s Babapora area.

“CRPF troops retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person was killed,” the police said in a statement. “Further details are being ascertained.”

The man who died was identified as Shahid Aijaz, a resident of Anantnag district, Kashmir News Observer reported. But the police have not issued a statement identifying him yet. Aijaz worked as a milkman, according to India Today.

This is the second time this month when a civilian was killed in an incident involving the Central Reserve Police Force in Kashmir.

On October 7, a man was shot dead by the Central Reserve Police Force in Anantnag district after the driver of his car failed to stop the vehicle at a checkpoint, PTI reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the CRPF officers fired in self-defence as the car did not stop and instead sped towards the checkpoint.

Apart from these deaths, 11 civilians have been killed in the Union Territory in October. The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for most of killings.