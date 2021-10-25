The Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal head Sameer Wankhede on Monday moved a Mumbai court seeking directions to prevent attempts to create hurdles in the investigation of a drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, reported Bar and Bench.

The central agency made the claim in an affidavit filed at the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court, reported NDTV. It said that the affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, has indicated that he has turned hostile, according to NDTV.

In his affidavit, Sail had claimed that he had overheard private investigator Kiran Gosavi talk about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. He had also claimed that soon after the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the case, he was made to sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the anti-drug agency’s office.

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the anti-drug agency’s office. Both Sail and Gosavi are witnesses in the drugs case.

During Monday’s hearing, Wankhede’s counsel told the court that personal allegations were being made against him and his family members.

“Why are there allegations against my [Wankhede] family members?” he asked. “Is it because of my supervisory position? Is it only to divert me and make me fail in court.”

The counsel also said that the agency’s zonal chief was ready for any kind of investigation into Sail’s allegations. “Such allegations only to target my personal life and work is not done,” he said.

The agency’s affidavit also claimed that some people were using their influence to tamper with the investigation. The Narcotics Control Bureau urged the court to take Sail’s affidavit on record and pass an order preventing any person from tampering with witnesses and evidence in the drugs case.

The court has reserved its order and will pronounce it later in the afternoon.

Allegations made by the witness

In his affidavit, Sail had claimed that Gosavi, a person called Sam D’Souza and a woman, Pooja Dadlani, had met in a car in the early hours of October 3, a day after the central agency’s raid in which Khan was arrested. Dadlani is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan, according to media reports. However, Sail’s affidavit does not mention this.

Sail had also claimed that Gosavi has gone missing and that he too fears being abducted or killed. “As seen in the big cases, witnesses are often killed or taken away and I therefore want to state the truth,” the affidavit said.

On Monday, Sail went to the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, reported ANI. A day earlier, Wankhede had also written to Nagrale requesting him to ensure that no legal action was carried out “to frame him with ulterior motives”.

Wankhede had claimed that some “public functionaries have” threatened him of imprisonment and dismissal from his job. He said that some some people were planning to initiate legal action against him. However, he did not name anybody.

The drugs case

Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the central agency after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The agency said it had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Khan is in custody after a special court in Mumbai denied him bail on October 20. He has approached the Bombay High Court for bail.

Khan’s lawyers have repeatedly argued in courts that no drugs were found in his possession.

However, on October 20, judge VV Patil of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court had rejected this argument. He said that Khan knew that co-accused Arbaaz Merchant was carrying narcotic substances in his shoes at the party. Patil said that this amounted to “conscious possession”.