Private investigator Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, has been detained in connection with a cheating case filed in 2018, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

The police in Palghar district registered a first information report against Gosavi on October 17 based on the complaint filed by two people named Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh Keni in 2018. This is the fourth FIR that has been registered against him.

The police have accused Gosavi of duping Tare and Keni of Rs 1.65 lakh on the pretext of finding jobs for them in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The complaint states that Gosavi allegedly gave fake tourist visas and flight tickets to Tare and Keni.

The FIR was filed nearly two weeks after Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malikalleged that Gosavi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Bhanushali took part in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on the cruise ship during which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Gosavi took a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office, fueling questions from the Maharashtra government about the anti-drug agency’s investigation in the case.

Malik had questioned whether the agency had the authority to allow private citizens to take part in such raids. The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, clarified that Gosavi and Bhanushali were independent witnesses in the case.

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the case, had claimed that Gosavi had gone missing. Sail, who identified himself as a bodyguard of Gosavi, filed an affidavit claiming that after Aryan Khan’s arrest, he had overheard Gosavi talk about a Rs 18 crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a vigilance inquiry against Wankhede on the matter. On Wednesday, the anti-drug agency had issued summons to Gosavi and Sail for questioning.

On Monday, Gosavi had said that he would surrender before the police, reported PTI. Gupta, however, denied that Gosavi surrendered.

Before being detained on Thursday, Gosavi refuted the allegations levelled by Sail. He demanded his call detail records and text chats as well as that of Sail and his brother be released to throw light on the allegations.

“At least one minister or any leader of the Opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me,” he said. “At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding [to release the call detail records of Sail]. Once his reports come out everything will clear.”