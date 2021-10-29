India on Friday morning recorded 14,348 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,42,46,157 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 11.19% fewer than Thursday’s count of 16,156 infections.

The toll rose by 805 to 4,57,191, while the number of active cases increased by 345 to 1,61,334. As many as 3,36,27,632 people have recovered from the infection.

So far, India has administered over 104.82 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Thursday, 74,33,392 shots were administered.

(Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

State updates

Dr Mariangela Simao, assistant director general of Access to Medicines and Health Products at the World Health Organization, said that vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has been submitting data for approval of Covaxin “regularly and very quickly”, reported PTI. Simao said the global health body hoped that its technical committee will approve emergency use authorisation of Covaxin next week.

Tamil Nadu Health Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that 60 lakh people in the state have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and the government was trying to identify and inoculate them, reported PTI.

Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee chairperson MK Sudarshan dismissed reports of a lockdown in view of two cases of AY.4.2 sub-lineage of the Delta variant being found in the state, reported The Indian Express.

Global updates