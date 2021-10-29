Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday. He was inducted into the party by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an event in Goa capital of Panaji.

“He [Paes] is like my younger brother...I know him since when I was the country’s sports minister [in 1991],” Banerjee said. “Him joining the Trinamool Congress will encourage the young generation.”

Actor Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee, also joined the party.

Banerjee is in Goa to campaign for the Trinamool Congress ahead of Assembly elections next year.

At a meeting with party members earlier on Friday, Banerjee said that she wanted Goa to emerge as a “strong state” like West Bengal, ANI reported.

“I am just like your sister...I did not come here to capture your power,” she said while addressing the meeting. “It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble.”

The Trinamool Congress chief countered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pitch of her being an outsider in the state, saying that she could go anywhere in the country.

“I believe in secularism...I believe in unity,” she said. “I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland.”

The Trinamool Congress will be contesting the Goa elections for the first time in a bid to expand its footprint beyond West Bengal. The Congress, however, said that the Trinamool Congress should introspect on whether it was strengthening the BJP by contesting the Goa elections.

Last month, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined the party after quitting the Congress.