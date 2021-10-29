Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday after being hospitalised because of chest pain. He was 46 years old.

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, ANI reported, citing an official.

Dr Ranganath Nayak of the Vikram Hospital had then said that Rajkumar’s condition was serious, adding that doctors were trying their best to treat him.

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN confirmed the actor’s death in a Twitter post written in Kannada. “He had accomplished immensely from early age,” his statement read. “It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more.”

Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as “Appu” by his fans, is the son of actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma, reported News18. He has acted in more than 29 Kannada movies as the lead and also worked as a child actor.

His films include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga and Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu and Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara and Anjani Putra (2017).

#PuneethRajkumar Massive crowd outside Vikram Hospital in Bangalore where Puneeth Rajkumar is undergoing treatment post a heart attack today pic.twitter.com/Uy5KgCeXqC — Rahul Jaiswal (@Rahul22578409) October 29, 2021

Actors Yash, Darshan and Ravichandran, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy were among those who had visited the hospital before the news of his death emerged, reported The Hindu.

Additional police forces were deployed near the hospital and the actor’s home on Thursday afternoon as fans had gathered to know about Rajkumar’s health condition, according to The Times of India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her condolences. “A bright star,” she said in a tweet. “He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers.”