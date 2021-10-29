Cinemas and multiplexes in Delhi will be allowed to run with full seating capacity from Monday, the city’s Disaster Management Authority said on Friday, according to PTI. Movie halls in the Capital, shut because of the coronavirus crisis, opened in July but with only 50% capacity.

It will be the responsibility of theatre owners to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed inside their premises, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

From Monday, weekly markets in Delhi will also be allowed to open. The number of guests allowed at weddings has been raised from 100 to 200.

The fresh relaxations came amid a decline in coronavirus cases in the Capital. Delhi had recorded 42 infections and no deaths on Thursday, ANI reported.

In Delhi, 97% of the population has antibodies against Covid-19, the Capital’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Thursday, citing the results of the sixth serological survey, PTI reported.

A sero survey tests a sample population in a region to assess whether they have antibodies against a particular infection. The presence of antibodies indicates they may have been exposed to the infection even if they hadn’t developed symptoms of the disease.

A higher seroprevalence number in a state suggests infection spread rapidly among the population, while a lower number indicates a limited spread either because the state was able to limit the spread of the virus through effective pandemic-control measures, or the virus is yet to make an inroad in some pockets.

An unidentified official from Delhi told PTI that it could not be said with certainty that Delhi has achieved herd immunity.

“There are no studies or data to show that the virus won’t spread after a certain percentage of population is affected,” the official said. “However, the same variant of the virus [Delta] cannot lead to a major epidemic. So, we can say there won’t be another wave of coronavirus as big as the fourth wave until a new severe variant emerges.”