An Indian Army officer and a solider were killed in a suspected landmine blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, The Times of India reported.

The blast took place in the district’s Nowshera sector when an Army column was patrolling the area. There are many landmines in the area to check infiltration attempts, according to PTI.

“During a routine patrolling near a forward area in Lam sector of Noweshra, a mysterious explosion took place; it is believed to be a mine blast,” unidentified officials told The Times of India.

The lieutenant and the soldier were grievously injured in the explosion. They were moved to a military hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to PTI.

Officials have not ruled out the possibility that the patrolling team might have been attacked using an improvised explosive device, the news agency reported.