The Rajasthan High Court on Sunday suspended a special court judge posted in Bharatpur district after he was booked by the police on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy, Live Law reported.

Jitendra Singh, a special judge at Bharatpur’s Prevention of Corruption Act court, has also been charged for allegedly threatening the family of the 14-year-old by implicating them in false cases.

An anti-corruption bureau officer has also been suspended for allegedly threatening to kill the boy, The Hindu reported.

The Bharatpur Police have filed a first information report based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother. She had alleged that the judge and two others had been sexually assaulting her son for more than a month.

In her complaint, the boy’s mother alleged that Singh met his son at the Bharatpur District Club where the minor used to go to play tennis. The judge befriended him and invited the boy to his home. He intoxicated the boy by spiking his cold drink and sodomised him after he became unconscious.

Singh also shot a video of the boy and threatened to implicate his family in false cases if he told anybody about the assault. For more than a month, the judge, his stenographer Anshul Soni and Rahul Katara, a staff of the anti-corruption court, assaulted the minor, according to the Dainik Bhaskar.

After the minor told his mother about the assault on October 29, Soni, Katara and anti-corruption bureau official Parameshwar Lal Yadav allegedly threatened the boy’s family members of framing them under fabricated charges. They also threatened to kill the boy.

The police have booked Singh, Soni and Katara under various charges, including Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has asked the Bharatpur Police to submit a report on the matter and asked the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation.