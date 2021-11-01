United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the use of fossil fuels was akin to “digging our own graves”, the BBC reported. Guterres was addressing the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The COP or Conference of Parties summits are yearly meetings held within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The summit in Glasgow is the 26th such meeting.

“Either we stop it [use of fossil fuels] or it stops us,” Guterres said. “And it’s time to say, enough. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

The United Nations secretary general also said that it was necessary to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences. This goal has been set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Guterres said that to achieve the target, global emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was the first speaker at Monday’s event, said that the world was currently “strapped to a doomsday device”, AP reported.

Johnson urged world leaders to act immediately to tackle the threat of climate change, adding that the developed countries must “recognise the special responsibility we have to help everybody else”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the summit around 8.30 pm on Monday.

After landing in Glasgow on Sunday night, Modi said in a tweet that he looked forward to “working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard”.

After landing in Glasgow on Sunday night, Modi said in a tweet that he looked forward to "working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard".

Earlier on Monday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the summit on behalf the BASIC group of countries that comprises Brazil, South Africa, India and China.

Yadav said that developing countries must be given time, policy space and support to "transition towards a low emissions future", according to a press release.

Yadav said that developing countries must be given time, policy space and support to “transition towards a low emissions future”, according to a press release.

Yadav added that COP26 summit must aim for higher global ambition on climate finance and adaptation as well. The minister also called for recognising differing historical responsibilities of nations and challenges faced by developing countries.

Earlier, world leaders failed to arrive at a time-bound agreement on climate change as the G20 Summit ended on Sunday. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union.

While the G20 leaders agreed to end international financing for new coal plants by the end of this year, they did not make any commitments on a domestic level on stopping the use of the fuel for power generation.

The G20 has committed to providing $100 billion (approximately Rs 7.49 lakh crore) to help developing countries meet their clean energy target.