Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested early on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, PTI reported.

Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is a member of the ruling coalition government in Maharashtra, was arrested after being questioned by the central agency for over 12 hours, according to The Hindu.

On Monday, the former Maharashtra minister appeared before the Enforcement Directorate as he was summoned for the sixth time. Before that, he had skipped the summons five times.

The former Maharashtra minister will be produced before a court on Tuesday. “We cooperated in the investigation related to a case involving Rs 4.5 crores,” Deshmukh’s lawyer Inderpal Singh, according to ANI. “We will oppose his remand when he is produced before the court.”

The politician had in March been accused by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of coercing police officers to extort money on his behalf from the owners of bars and restaurants in the city.

Deshmukh had repeatedly denied the accusations, but he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 5 after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.

The investigation agency is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and postings of police officers. On Sunday, it arrested an alleged middleman in connection with the money laundering and corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Deshmukh based on the CBI inquiry. The economic intelligence agency has claimed that more than Rs 4 crore collected from bar owners in Mumbai between December and February was routed to Deshmukh’s charitable trust in Nagpur through four shell companies in Delhi.

On Monday, Deshmukh reached the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai at 12 pm and was questioned there till after 12 am, according to The Indian Express. He was arrested at 1.30 am, unidentified officials told the newspaper.

Before appearing for questioning, Deshmukh had again refuted the accusations against him.

“On account of a witch-hunt campaign launched at the instance of certain vested inimical interests, some blatantly false allegations have been levelled by those persons who have absolutely no credibility, honour or pride,” he had said, according to The Indian Express.

Deshmukh had added that when the Enforcement Directorate raided his house and other establishments, his family and staff had cooperated with the officials.